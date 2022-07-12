ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tried It: Marshalls Summertime Collection Kept Me Fresh During My Vacation

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KHVt_0gd2emBJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3Qtn_0gd2emBJ00

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters


Back in June, I chatted it up with Chanel Iman about summer must-haves that can be found in your local Marshalls. The supermodel teamed up with the department store to highlight the affordable fashion found in the store, and with a contest entry, one lucky winner would win an endless summer shopping spree at their local store.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HelloBeautiful (@hellobeautiful)

Although I didn’t enter the contest, I did receive a gift card that allowed me to purchase a few items for myself. I was stoked because I had a trip to Zanzibar coming up, and I needed a few dresses to take with me. Upon packing for my trip, I was warned that short shorts, mini skirts, and low-cut tops are frowned upon. That’s basically my wardrobe, so I was in need of some new threads. This was my first time visiting a predominantly Muslim country, so it was important to find cute, airy, and conservative outfits.

When I saw the gorgeous striped, strapless dress that Chanel Iman picked out for me, I knew I’d be able to find a few items that fit the criteria of my trip. With my gift card, I picked up a few dresses, a pair of double-strapped flat slides, and some pants. I packed them all and snapped a few pictures of the outfits I wore.

During a sunset boat ride, I pulled out the lightweight dress that fit me perfectly. The look was such a vibe that my mother let me know the frock had a new owner and would be returning home with her—the nerve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irR81_0gd2emBJ00

Source: Marsha b / Marsha B


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnSub_0gd2emBJ00

Source: Marsha b / Marsha B


I wore another Marshalls fun find during a walking tour in Stone Town. This mustard yellow line dress was shapeless, comfortable, and stylish. It featured a cowl neck and high-low detailing at the hem line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TILv9_0gd2emBJ00

Source: Marsha b / Marsha B


I loved all my items from Marshalls, but my favorite purchase was the nude double strapped slides. They were so comfortable and I wore them everywhere. Walking is my favorite pastime, so I’m happy I found flats that looked and felt good. This mini shopping spree came just in time. Now I have a few dresses to add to my summer lineup. What do you think? Do you shop

DON’T MISS…

Marshalls And Chanel Iman Team Up To Give One Lucky Person The Shopping Spree Of A Lifetime

Tried It: Luxe Athleisure Brand Stori Has Pieces So Soft It Feels Like A Second Layer Of Skin

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chanel Iman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshalls#Pastime#Vacation#Muslim
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy