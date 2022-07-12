ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

New NASA images: Webb Telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKBfd_0gd2edEm00

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9WD8_0gd2edEm00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the Southern Ring Nebula for the first time in mid-infrared light. It is a hot, dense white dwarf star, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc3nb_0gd2edEm00
    This image provided by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This mosaic was constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijauf_0gd2edEm00
    This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyJXV_0gd2edEm00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the bright star at the center of NGC 3132, the Southern Ring Nebula, for the first time in near-infrared light. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdWk0_0gd2edEm00
    FILE – In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR9bU_0gd2edEm00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, combined the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope’s two cameras to create a never-before-seen view of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), this combined image reveals previously invisible areas of star birth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guZdX_0gd2edEm00
    This combo of images released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz3Yf_0gd2edEm00
    FILE – This 2015 artist’s rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgbdf_0gd2edEm00
    This image provided by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)

With one exception, the latest images showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location off Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in new light.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and “see light from faraway light from the corners of the universe,” he said.

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.

The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the powerful telescope.

NASA: Give us back our moon dust and cockroaches

On tap Tuesday:

— Southern Ring Nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst.” About 2,500 light-years away, it shows an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

— Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away.

— Five galaxies in a cosmic dance, 290 million light-years away. Stephan’s Quintet was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus.

— A blueish giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.

The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#European Space Agency#The Southern Ring Nebula#Esa#Csa#Stephan S Quintet#The Webb Telescope#Mid Infrared Instrument
CNET

NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter

More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
ASTRONOMY
WUTR Eyewitness News

Hubble detects ‘black hole’ wandering near our solar system

NASA announced this week that the Hubble Space Telescope detected what might be a wandering 'black hole' nearly 5,000 light-years away in the Milky Way Galaxy. The discovery led NASA to believe that the nearest black hole may be only 80 light-years away. The closest star to our own, Proxima Centauri, is about four light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Webb Telescope Reveals Clearest Infrared Image Of Early Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday. The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WUTR Eyewitness News

FAA ruling on SpaceX launch facility has ‘no teeth,’ environmentalists say

nvironmentalists are reacting with criticisms and dismay saying the Federal Aviation Administration has not imposed enough regulations on SpaceX, which is now a step closer to launching its Starship/Super Heavy spacecraft from South Texas. On Monday the FAA issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on the agency's environmental review of SpaceX's request to launch the largest spacecraft known to Earth from the rural South Texas border beach of Boca Chica. The agency also ordered the company to perform 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts before a launch license could be issued.
TEXAS STATE
WUTR Eyewitness News

Aerostatic balloon with night vision cameras becomes new border guardian

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The federal government has deployed a new aerostatic balloon to watch the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona, 24-7. Installation began late last month one mile north of the border wall. The 72-foot-long (22 meters) balloon is filled with helium and tethered to a 7.5-ton mooring platform. It has day and night-vision cameras for low-altitude surveillance, though the blimp can rise to 3,000 feet above ground, if needed.
NOGALES, AZ
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

43
Followers
301
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy