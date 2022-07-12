ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk KIT

Moxee Hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk August 6

By John Riggs
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a runner, a walker or just like to get out it's another great time in the valley to lace up your shoes and be a part of the Moxee Hop Festival weekend. It's a neat way to travel through hop fields and go for the crown and trophy! The...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Free Outdoor Adventure This Weekend at Nile Valley Community Days

Looking into outdoor adventures for your weekend? You can head to Jim Sprick Park in Naches, WA this Saturday and Sunday for Nile Valley Community Days!. Nile Valley Days is held at Jim Sprick Community Park during the third full weekend in July of each year. The weekend is packed with fun family activities: Many vendors with hand-crafted items, displays, kid’s games, horseshoes, live entertainment, black-powder demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, gold prospecting demonstrations. Come join us for a weekend of fun-filled events and old-fashioned competition as well as great music and food at Jim Sprick Community Park.
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

The Top 5 Cities to meet Someone If You’e Single

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, we can help. A new poll has shown the best cities to meet other single people in Washington. Sure we have dating apps like tinder and bumble, but sometimes it's easier to go out and meet someone the old-fashioned way. Granted, it may not hurt to have Tinder or Bumble downloaded if you live in one of these cities, it could double your chances.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hey Yakima What’s The Trick For Picking a Ripe Melon?

Everyone has a theory about how to pick the most juicy watermelon. You've heard all the tricks from knocking on watermelons to looking for special marks on the fruit. For many picking out a watermelon at the store can be frustrating if you're wrong when you get home. You are then either forced to eat or throw away the mush or bring it back to the store.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run
News Talk KIT

Covid Can’t Keep The Music Down – St. Timothy’s Concerts Are Back

Make a joyful noise, and make a few bucks to support great causes and organizations. Sounds like a plan!. St. Timothy’s episcopal church, at 4105 Richey Rd., is having a benefit concert this Saturday, July 16, at 7:00 pm. The music will run the gamut of light classical, Jazz, Blues, and Pop. It’s a free concert to attend; though donations will be gladly accepted.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Looking for the Best Sushi Place in Yakima? Try These 9 Places

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Central Washington State Fair Concert Tickets: Wanna Save Cash?

The Central Washington State Fair returns, from September 23rd thru October 2nd!. The Toyota Mainstage Concert Series lineup for 2022 is incredible! And for a limited time, you can get 25% off your concert ticket with a special promo code!. The Central Washington State Fair Concert Ticket Discount. Now until...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

World War II planes will be at Pangborn in August

A pair of World War II planes will be flying into Pangborn Memorial Airport in August. The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will bring the B-17 Flying Fortress "Sentimental Journey" and the B-25 Mitchell "Maid in the Shade" planes to the East Wenatchee airport Aug. 1-7. It’ll cost $15 per...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Only Weeks After Opening, Daily Deals is Closing Doors at Tieton Location

Daily Deals is a store I've talked about with a unique premise; sell items returned from Amazon and Target overstock at discounted rates through the week, all at a flat price every day. Unfortunately, when they moved to their new location at the old Ace store in Tieton Village, though from my side it looked like they were doing great, it turns out they were having some issues and disagreements.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

No Swimming at Yakima’s Lions Pool This Summer

Bad news if you were hoping for the reopening of Yakima's Lions Pool. City officials closed the facility in late June for repairs that were expected to take a week or more. But now it looks like it'll be closed for the rest of the summer and into early fall. A mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump has forced the closure.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy