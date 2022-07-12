ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Prairiefire to pay previously defaulted Overland Park bond interest

By Nikki Lansford
bluevalleypost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling financially for several years, Overland Park’s Prairiefire is set to pay off bond interest that it has been accumulating since 2020. The details: Officials said UMB Bank is scheduled to pay $286,465 in bond interest on July 22, which the mixed-use development had previously defaulted on throughout previous...

