Mesa City Council has approved license agreements with Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd, allowing for more high-speed internet options to bridge the digital divide. The agreements outline the process for the new providers to install their fiber optic network facilities within the City’s rights of way. It has long been a priority of the City to bring additional network connectivity to all 264 thousand city premises and 2,470 street miles – especially since the pandemic heightened the need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service.

MESA, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO