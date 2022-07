FREEPORT, Minnesota — Two men were bit by a camel at a small zoo near Freeport, Minnesota Wednesday, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. An official at the Hemker Park and Zoo said it happened during a training exercise should the camel need to be transported to another zoo or breeding facility. During this exercise, one of the camels bit down on one of the owners' heads and dragged him. Police say he was dragged about 15 feet before another employee helped get the camel to let go.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO