Moxee Hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk August 6

By John Riggs
 3 days ago
If you're a runner, a walker or just like to get out it's another great time in the valley to lace up your shoes and be a part of the Moxee Hop Festival weekend. It's a neat way to travel through hop fields and go for the crown and trophy! The...

