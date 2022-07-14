ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

7-Eleven Offers $100k Reward for Info Leading to Robbery-Shooting Assailant

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGSmX_0gd2IUoL00

BREA (CNS) - The gunman who shot and killed two people and robbed 7- Eleven stores in three Southern California counties is still at-large Thursday, and the convenience store chain is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The rash of violence -- carried out on July 11, or 7-11 -- prompted the 7-Eleven corporation to recommend that stores in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties temporarily close their doors Monday night and again on Tuesday night, and some stores also appeared to be closing early on Wednesday.

The company "is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect," according to a 7-Eleven statement released Wednesday. "Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS."

"Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety," according to a company statement Tuesday. "With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close again tonight."

City News Service called several stores Wednesday evening. Some did not answer the phone. A clerk in Inglewood said the store planned to close before midnight. A clerk at a Hollywood store on Santa Monica Boulevard said the store would stay open all night but with new conditions.

"We're only letting one person in (at) a time and we've added more security," said the clerk, who declined to give his name.

Investigations were continuing in six cities, but the same suspect may have been involved in a crime spree that stretched from San Bernardino County, to Riverside County, then to Orange County -- all involving 7-Eleven stores.

The first 7-Eleven holdup in the crime spree may have occurred in Ontario. Police said just after midnight Monday, the 7-Eleven at 636 N. Vine Ave. was robbed. The suspect held up the store with a handgun, but no shots were fired and no one was injured, police said.

At 12:40 a.m. Monday in Upland, the 7-Eleven store at 2410 W. Arrow Route was robbed at 12:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

At 1:50 a.m., a 7-Eleven store at 5102 La Sierra Ave. in Riverside was robbed by a gunman. That robbery escalated, with the suspect shooting a customer, who was hospitalized in what was described as grave condition.

"The suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and robbed the clerk, then shot a customer before fleeing the store on foot," Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Santa Ana police said 24-year-old Matthew Rule of Santa Ana was fatally shot at 3:25 a.m. Monday outside the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street. Police found Rule in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect apparently never entered the store in Santa Ana and it appears he robbed Rule, Lopez said. It wasn't clear if Rule was a customer of the store or why he was there, Lopez said.

Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.

The clerk was later identified as 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, who died at the scene, police said.

About a half-hour later, the 7-Eleven store at 381 E. Whittier Blvd. in La Habra was robbed, and two people were shot, according to La Habra police Sgt. Eric Roy. Both victims were taken to a hospital, and both were expected to survive. Police said the victims were a clerk and a customer.

Based on surveillance images, police have said the same suspect is believed to have been involved in the heists in Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra. Investigations were continuing in the San Bernardino County robberies.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that detectives are investigating a similar string of robberies at two convenience stores and two doughnut shops within the LAPD's Devonshire Division in the San Fernando Valley that occurred between 3:55 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The four businesses that were robbed were located in the 16000 block of Parthenia Street, the 16000 block of Nordhoff Street, the 16000 block of Devonshire Street and the 16000 block of San Fernando Mission Boulevard.

The suspect in those four robberies was described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering and dark jeans, and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

No injuries were reported in the robberies, and LAPD detectives were working with other agencies to determine if the suspect in the four robberies is linked to Monday's 7-Eleven heists.

The Brea location where Hirsch was fatally shot was one of several stores that was closed Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Yellow police tape was strung along the parking lot in the early morning hours and a makeshift memorial next to the parking was created for Hirsch.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Brea Police Department Detective Alfred Rodriguez at 714-671-4438 or alfredr@cityofbrea.net.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail

LOS ANGELES — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said Patt, 20, is believed to have been the shooter and is considered the main suspect. Jason Payne, 44, is the other suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Brea, CA
City
Ontario, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Habra, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Brea, CA
Crime & Safety
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Fernando Valley Holdups Linked to Orange County 7-11 Murder Spree

Authorities in Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County now believe the same person or people are responsible for a series of holdups at stores and a murder in the San Fernando Valley, as well as the murders, shootings, and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Riverside and Orange Counties that took place Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRMG

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southland#7 Elevens#Assailant#Violent Crime#The Brea Fire Department#City News Service
KTLA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

Long Beach Woman Stabbed To Death, Suspect Detained

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A woman was stabbed to death today in Long Beach and a suspect was arrested by police after an unspecified use of force. The stabbing was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. Witnesses told police they...
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Victim in Lancaster shooting identified

LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Only On: man injured during 7-Eleven shooting speaks out

After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting. 
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Woman pretends to be nurse to try to steal newborn in Moreno Valley

A Moreno Valley woman has been arrested after she tried to steal an infant from a hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Jesenea Miron, 23, impersonated a nurse at the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center Thursday morning and went into a patient’s room, where she “attempted to take their newborn infant,” […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy