Lightly modified Volkswagen e-Up! Takes to the Nurburgring

Lamborghini is preparing to say goodbye to its ICE-only powered models. In 2023, the Italian company will launch the successor for the Aventador - a model powered by the traditional V-12 engine but helped by a hybrid system. In the meantime, 2022 will bring a lot of cool, non-hybrid supercars for Lamborghini. We’ve already seen the Huracan Tecnica, but there are three more models to come. One of these three is a production version of the Sterrato Concept that was revealed back in 2019. A prototype of this car was caught many times before, but after that, it disappeared, and it was believed that the project was canceled. Well, now it is back! A Huracan Sterrato prototype was caught testing outside Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO