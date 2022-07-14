Missed Amazon Prime Day? These discounts from Walmart and Best Buy blow Amazon out of the water

Without a doubt, Amazon Prime Day is the best time for bargain hunters and savvy shoppers. From exercise bikes and tablets to dietary supplements and protein bars, this annual event comes with hundreds of amazing discounts. Now that Prime Days have come to an end, you may think that the shopping frenzy is over. But nothing could be further from the truth - other retailers are still in the game! Indeed, many retail giants and small independent shops are laying down the gauntlet, cutting prices on some top-name brands. So don't put away your wallet just yet.

So where can you find the best Anti-Prime Day deals? Walmart, Target and Best Buy can definitely help you save a lot of money on essentials and bigger purchases alike. It's never a bad time to invest in your health and fitness.

Indeed, July is a great month for bargain hunters. With such a wide array of available offers, finding the best deals may seem like a challenging task. But don't worry, the Live Science team is here to help you. To save you time and maximise your savings, we have browsed through hundreds of discounted products to find you only the best offers on health and fitness products. But don't wait too long, these deals may not last long!

See all Amazon Prime Day Fitness and Health Deals for 2022

The best health & fitness deals at Best Buy

Equinox+ - SoulCycle At-Home Bike | Was $2500 Now $1899.99 at Best Buy

Save a fantastic $600 on the Equinox+ - SoulCycle At-Home Bike! With multiple resistance levels, 50 custom workouts and 21-inch smart HD touchscreen, this exercise bike can give you an incredible workout experience. Equinox+ membership sold separately. View Deal

Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack | Was $2749.99 Now 2249.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a brand new fitness experience? Tempo is like having a digital personal trainer in the comfort of your own home. Using 3D Vision and AI, Tempo tracks and records personal metrics to help you progress safely with every workout. Comes with a handy set of weights. Now almost $500 cheaper at Best Buy! View Deal

Tru Grit - 40-lb Adjustable Kettlebell | Was $159.99 Now $80 at Best Buy

Tru Grit 40-lb Adjustable Kettlebell is now half price at Best Buy! This single piece of equipment replaces the need for 7 different weights and provides resistance ranging from 7.7 lbs to 40 lbs in a convenient space-saving design. View Deal

Lyric Therapeutic Massager | Was 199.99 Now 129.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a quiet and efficient massage device to ease your muscle tension? Then you're in luck! New Lyric handheld massage gun is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Elegant and lightweight, this machine is a fantastic stress buster. View Deal

Oral-B - iO Series 9 Connected Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | Was $299.99 Now $239.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 on Oral-B - iO Series 9 Connected Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at Best Buy! This great premium electric toothbrush comes with a AI tracking and 3-D mapping to help you deliver a thorough clean. View Deal

The best health & fitness deals at Walmart

KingsSo 1.5inch Heavy Exercise Training Rope | Was $69.99 Now $34.99 at Walmart

Looking for a great addition to your home gym? KingSo 1.5inch Heavy Exercise Training rope is now half price at Walmart. These durable 30ft long battle ropes can give you a full body workout anywhere and anytime you like. View Deal

Tru Grit Fitness Total AB Adjustable Weight Bench | Was $499 Now $299 at Walmart

Save nearly $200 on the Tru Grit Adjustable Weight Bench! Crafted from industrial steel and powder coated for durability, this bench comes with 9 bench adjustable settings and 6 adjustable seat settings to make sure you get the best workout possible. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker | Was $179.95 Now $104.49 at Walmart

Save $75 on Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker. Simple and stylish, this smartwatch comes with built-in GPS, stress management tools and sleep tracking. Fitbit Charge 5 records your steps, calories burned, distance, heart rate and many other health metrics. Includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium Membership. View Deal

MaxKare Folding Treadmill | Was $699 Now $359.99 at Walmart

Knock $340 off the price of MaxKare Folding Treadmill with this Walmart deal! This quiet, yet durable home treadmill comes with 15 preset training programs, heart rate sensor, incline adjustment and 0.5 - 8.5 mph speed range. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds | Was $149.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart

Save $50 on the legendary Beats Studio Buds with this Walmart deal! Known for its sound quality, premium fit and long-lasting battery life, these earbuds will surely power up your workouts. Available in 4 colors. View Deal

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.