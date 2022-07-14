Stock up on protein powders: today's best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 might be over, but you can still enjoy fantastic discounts on protein powder across several top brands. Bulk buying your protein powder while the price is slashed like this is a great money-saving strategy. Take advantage of the following deals and set yourself up for future gains with more than 40% off some of our tried and tested favorites.

For example, you can currently scoop up a 5lb unit of DymatizeElite 100% Whey Protein Powder for just $64.94, courtesy of a 25% Amazon discount . Or, if you're after a plant-based alternative, Vega Protein and Greens, Coconut Almond is now $20.15 at Amazon , saving you 38%.

But how can the best protein powder help you improve your training and hit your health goals?

Protein is a crucial macronutrient responsible for muscle growth, enzyme and hormone production, and tissue repair, so consuming an adequate amount each day is imperative if you want to build a stronger body. While you can eat protein-rich foods (like the best vegan sources of protein ) to hit your daily quota, this can sometimes be a hard target to reach. Adding a protein powder to your diet is an easy way to up your intake and make sure your body has a steady supply.

However, finding the right protein powder for you can be a tricky task. To streamline your efforts, we've rounded up our favorite protein powder deals below.

See all the deals at Amazon US

See all the deals at Amazon UK

If you're already blessed with plenty of protein know-how, our guides to the best protein powder and best vegan protein powder are useful for finding a supplement solution tailored to you.

Whether you lean towards whey or vegan protein, Amazon Prime Day has deals to suit everyone. And this year, Prime Day supplement deals are better than ever, so you can stock up on your favorites for a fraction of the cost.

Discover the best deals available as we update our round up throughout Prime Day.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder| Was $59.39 Now $33.94 at Amazon

Save 43% on Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder. This vegan protein packs vitamins, amino acids, and a whopping 30g of protein per serve. View Deal

Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder| Was $86.59 Now $64.94 at Amazon

With nearly 5.5g of BCAAs per single serving, Dymatize Elite 100% protein powder is specifically designed to support muscle growth and recovery. And there are six fantastic flavors to choose from. Now 25% off at Amazon for a 5lb unit. View Deal

Vega Protein and Greens, Coconut Almond | Was $32.39, Now $20.15 at Amazon

Save 38% on this protein powder plus vegetable blend and add effortless nutrition to your every day. One serving contains 20g of plant-based protein and 120 calories. Coconut almond flavor, mix with water or milk, or blend into your favorite recipe. View Deal

Levels Grass Fed 100% Whey Protein | Was $94.95 Now $71.20 at Amazon

If you're passionate about clean ingredients, look no further than Level Grass Fed 100% Whey Protein. Made out of grass-fed hormone-free dairy and enriched with BCAAs, this protein powder is truly a premium supplement. Now 21% cheaper. View Deal

Puori Whey Protein Powder | Was $81.40 Now $59.99 at Amazon

Puori is well-known for using only clean ingredients and their whey protein powder is no different. It's low in calories, but it packs 21g of quality protein per serving - perfect for weight loss. Now 26% cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder | Was $39.99, Now $31.99 at Amazon

Enjoy 20% off one of our top-rated protein powders from Dymatize, in tasty fruity pebbles flavor. One scoop packs in an impressive 25g of protein, including 5.5g of BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery. Whey protein isolate is also easier on the stomach to digest than whey concentrate. View Deal

Our in-house experts were set the task of uncovering the best protein powder deals, and they delivered, with options to suit most budgets and dietary requirements.

But what qualified the above products to be named among our favorites, and what should you look for when scanning a tub of your prospective protein powder before "adding to basket"?

We prioritized powders with with clean, high quality ingredients, swerving any supplements crammed with unnecessary additives or fillers. We also looked for supplements loaded with useful nutrients to support your health and fitness goals.

Finally, we wanted to find protein powders that mix well, taste great and represent excellent value for money. After all, it's unlikely you'll make a habit of swigging an unpleasant, lumpy shake.

Having filtered through the multitude of Amazon deals available, we were left with the list above. So you can add any one of these powders to your basket, comfortable in the knowledge that your post-workout routine just became a whole lot tastier (not to mention more nutritious).

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.