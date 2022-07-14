ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Stock up on protein powders: today's best deals

By Alice Ball
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

Amazon Prime Day 2022 might be over, but you can still enjoy fantastic discounts on protein powder across several top brands. Bulk buying your protein powder while the price is slashed like this is a great money-saving strategy. Take advantage of the following deals and set yourself up for future gains with more than 40% off some of our tried and tested favorites.

For example, you can currently scoop up a 5lb unit of DymatizeElite 100% Whey Protein Powder for just $64.94, courtesy of a 25% Amazon discount . Or, if you're after a plant-based alternative, Vega Protein and Greens, Coconut Almond is now $20.15 at Amazon , saving you 38%.

But how can the best protein powder help you improve your training and hit your health goals?

Protein is a crucial macronutrient responsible for muscle growth, enzyme and hormone production, and tissue repair, so consuming an adequate amount each day is imperative if you want to build a stronger body. While you can eat protein-rich foods (like the best vegan sources of protein ) to hit your daily quota, this can sometimes be a hard target to reach. Adding a protein powder to your diet is an easy way to up your intake and make sure your body has a steady supply.

However, finding the right protein powder for you can be a tricky task. To streamline your efforts, we've rounded up our favorite protein powder deals below.

If you're already blessed with plenty of protein know-how, our guides to the best protein powder and best vegan protein powder are useful for finding a supplement solution tailored to you.

Whether you lean towards whey or vegan protein, Amazon Prime Day has deals to suit everyone. And this year, Prime Day supplement deals are better than ever, so you can stock up on your favorites for a fraction of the cost.

Discover the best deals available as we update our round up throughout Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzcIy_0gd2EEVR00

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder| Was $59.39 Now $33.94 at Amazon
Save 43% on Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder. This vegan protein packs vitamins, amino acids, and a whopping 30g of protein per serve. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49B8Xr_0gd2EEVR00

Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder| Was $86.59 Now $64.94 at Amazon

With nearly 5.5g of BCAAs per single serving, Dymatize Elite 100% protein powder is specifically designed to support muscle growth and recovery. And there are six fantastic flavors to choose from. Now 25% off at Amazon for a 5lb unit. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdhAD_0gd2EEVR00

Vega Protein and Greens, Coconut Almond | Was $32.39, Now $20.15 at Amazon

Save 38% on this protein powder plus vegetable blend and add effortless nutrition to your every day. One serving contains 20g of plant-based protein and 120 calories. Coconut almond flavor, mix with water or milk, or blend into your favorite recipe. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdUJP_0gd2EEVR00

Levels Grass Fed 100% Whey Protein | Was $94.95 Now $71.20 at Amazon

If you're passionate about clean ingredients, look no further than Level Grass Fed 100% Whey Protein. Made out of grass-fed hormone-free dairy and enriched with BCAAs, this protein powder is truly a premium supplement. Now 21% cheaper. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zv1BA_0gd2EEVR00

Puori Whey Protein Powder | Was $81.40 Now $59.99 at Amazon

Puori is well-known for using only clean ingredients and their whey protein powder is no different. It's low in calories, but it packs 21g of quality protein per serving - perfect for weight loss. Now 26% cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33s1In_0gd2EEVR00

Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder | Was $39.99, Now $31.99 at Amazon

Enjoy 20% off one of our top-rated protein powders from Dymatize, in tasty fruity pebbles flavor. One scoop packs in an impressive 25g of protein, including 5.5g of BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery. Whey protein isolate is also easier on the stomach to digest than whey concentrate. View Deal

Our in-house experts were set the task of uncovering the best protein powder deals, and they delivered, with options to suit most budgets and dietary requirements.

But what qualified the above products to be named among our favorites, and what should you look for when scanning a tub of your prospective protein powder before "adding to basket"?

We prioritized powders with with clean, high quality ingredients, swerving any supplements crammed with unnecessary additives or fillers. We also looked for supplements loaded with useful nutrients to support your health and fitness goals.

Finally, we wanted to find protein powders that mix well, taste great and represent excellent value for money. After all, it's unlikely you'll make a habit of swigging an unpleasant, lumpy shake.

Having filtered through the multitude of Amazon deals available, we were left with the list above. So you can add any one of these powders to your basket, comfortable in the knowledge that your post-workout routine just became a whole lot tastier (not to mention more nutritious).

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You can buy a Smart TV for $90 for Prime Day (seriously)

One thing we all know is that Prime Day deals are the best of the year, not only because electronics are the most discounted products, but also because there’s a ton of competition from other retailers. In fact, Best Buy has better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon, although Amazon isn’t a slouch either, especially with the offer on this Insignia F20-series for $90. That’s right, you read that correctly: $ 90, down from the retail price of $170, which constitutes an , or roughly 47% off, which is a lot.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Powder#Whey Protein#Health And Fitness#Plant Protein#Shopping#Amazon#Dymatizeelite 100#Greens
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
LiveScience

LiveScience

75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy