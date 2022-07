The Dallas Cowboys are looking to find another impact pass-rusher with the departure of Randy Gregory this past offseason. They might have a guy currently on their roster that is capable of filling that void. That player is second-round pick, Sam Williams, from Ole Miss. Williams comes to Dallas after an incredible final season at Ole Miss. In that season he recorded 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Those stats helped him reach third-team AP All-American honors.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO