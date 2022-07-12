Little Caesars Canada Now Offering a Chicago Style Pizza

When Taco Bell brought Mexican Pizza back in early 2022 after discounting it two years earlier, fans of the restaurant reacted in a way the company never could have predicted. The chain known for challenging its customers to "Live Mas" planned to record a musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat to advertise Mexican Pizza's return (per Food and Wine), but the menu item didn't seem to need the star power to sell. According to The Street, Taco Bell was completely unprepared for the amount of people desperate to get their hands on a refried-beans topped tortilla pizza. Mexican Pizza sold out in multiple Taco Bell locations within weeks of its initial return, per USA Today.

