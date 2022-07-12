Little Caesars Canada Now Offering a Chicago Style Pizza

There's nothing quite like biting into a juicy, perfectly charred hot dog fresh off the grill and loaded with all the fixings. It's hard to picture a family cookout or 4th of July celebration without them. But for such a popular food staple in America, do you know what hot dogs are really made of? There are actually a lot of myths and false facts about hot dogs that have many believing the food should be categorized as "mystery meat." Expert Dr. Janeal Yancey says, "The trimmings used to make hot dogs are pieces of the meat that don't make good steaks and roasts because they aren't a certain tenderness, size, shape or weight" (via Best Food Facts).
Comments / 1