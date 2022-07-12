ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee Hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk August 6

By John Riggs
 3 days ago
If you're a runner, a walker or just like to get out it's another great time in the valley to lace up your shoes and be a part of the Moxee Hop Festival weekend. It's a neat way to travel through hop fields and go for the crown and trophy! The...

