Thief River Falls – It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Roger Ira DeLap of Thief River Falls passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 77 years, after a 2-year journey of battling the ups and downs of pancreatic cancer. Roger spent his final days in the sunroom of his home in rural Thief River Falls where he could watch the birds and see the beauty of the backyard that he worked so hard to maintain over the years. His three daughters and wife surrounded him with much love and tended to all of his needs until he could spread his wings and fly away to his heavenly home.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO