Marvel Studios is going to make an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans are expecting the studio to make some announcements regarding the upcoming Phase 5. While we all know what’s coming in Phase 4, fans are more excited to know about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters such as Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Blade, and the Fantastic Four are expected to be featured in the next phase.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO