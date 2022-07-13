ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Victim Shot In Attempted Robbery In Wissinoming, Wrestles Weapon Away From Attacker And Police Believe He Shot Second Suspect

By Jasmine Payoute
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for help to solve the latest round of gun violence in the city. They say a robbery gone bad led to gunfire.

Police released the video, hoping the public would lead them to the suspects responsible. Tonight neighbors say they have had enough of this brazen broad-daylight violence.

“Nervous like I’m nervous now shook up,” Leone Lyles, a neighbor, said.

Surveillance video shows the moments a struggle ensued over a gun in Wissonoming Monday.

Police say a man in black attempted to rob the victim in blue when he fought back.

He was able to pin the suspect down when another gunman approaches and starts shooting.

“I peaked, then I walked over with no shoes on,” Lyles said. “Thank god he’s still alive.”

The victim was shot in his lower body but was still able to fire back at the second suspect before they fled.

Lyles says the victim is her friend. “‘Call the ambulance, call the ambulance,’ I’m screaming because I’m shook up and he’s just looking like he’s straight in shock but he was still kinda scared that somebody was gonna come back and shoot him because it happened so fast,” Lyles said.

Crews rushed her friend to Jefferson Torresdale where he is expected to be ok.

Tuesday, crime scene markers show where he was struck on East Cheltenham Avenue.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

Comments / 13

Tamika08260
1d ago

my step brother is an Italian from South Philly he told me about five or six times he took a gun off of someone that was trying to rob him or his friends. there's only two type of people that have a gun the mental health people that shoot and then the criminals that use guns to rob people but they really don't want to shoot anyone because they're not even men they can't even fight with their hands anymore that's the problem

Reply(2)
3
bravo carlos
2d ago

and this is why law abiding citizens should be able to have a gun for self defense

Reply
6
 

