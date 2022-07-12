ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Bank Scam Alert

By Lucky Knott
 2 days ago
An old scam is targeting local cell phone numbers. Many people are receiving texts that there is a problem with your bank account. Area banks remind everyone that they will not send...

On Target News

Manchester, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

