Bank Scam Alert

MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE BODIES OF STEVEN RUSSELL “STEVIE” BASS AND PATRICK FLETCHER WERE EXHUMED ON WEDNESDAY AS THE CASE INTO THE ACCIDENTAL DROWNINGS IN 1991 HAVE BEEN REOPENED BY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS’ OFFICE. BACK IN MARCH, DISTRICT ATTORNEY BRENT COOPER ANNOUNCED HIS OFFICE’S INTENTION TO EXAMINE THE DEATHS OF THREE INDIVIDUALS THAT REPORTEDLY DROWNED ON THE SAME DAY BACK IN 1991. THE DECISION CAME AFTER COOPER MET WITH GILES COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER, DR. JOE FITE. COOPER ADVISED AFTER REVIEWING THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE, THERE ARE ENOUGH UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO WARRANT A CLOSER LOOK INTO THE TRAGIC DEATHS OF THESE THREE YOUNG MEN. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO THE DAVIDSON COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER WHERE AUTOPSIES ARE PLANNED AND COOPER IS WORKING WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN ALABAMA REGARDING THE DISINTERMENT OD DENNIS MARTINDALE.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO