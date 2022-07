Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars was established in Tennessee in 1930, no other Tennessee Post has ever earned the coveted All-American Post designation three years in a row. Now, Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial VFW Post 10904 has been awarded the VFW National All-American Post Award for the fourth consecutive year, as well as the VFW Tennessee All-State Post Award for the fifth consecutive year.

