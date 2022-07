The United States is experiencing record-high inflation levels. Arizona continues to be an epicenter for inflation due to the increase in housing prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona’s economy is experiencing a ripple effect because of the decrease in affordability of homes and the increase in inflation levels. The overall cost of living in the Valley has risen higher than the United States average. So, what is happening with inflation in our state and how will this impact the Arizona housing and real estate market?

