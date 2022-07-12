ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Dog found in crate in Whitehouse

 2 days ago

WHITEHOUSE — A dog was found left in a crate on the side of FM 346 in Whitehouse Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Leandra Bissell...

Missing person found

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says a missing person has been found. Officials had earlier sought help finding George Ethan Black. They now say Black has been located alive and well in Rusk. He had checked into a healthcare facility there and an employee called the sheriff’s office after seeing him on a media outlet.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Morris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Todd Freeman (pictured) received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, Dickson said law enforcement is also working to get a warrant for an ex-commissioner from Houston County. That person’s name is not being released pending arrest. Officials recently arrested a new person in connection to the incident and issued 50 citations. Deputies are additionally trying to get nine more warrants. Dickson said all the roosters used in the fights will be put down due to orders from a judge. Officials discovered the cockfighting ring on CR 2638. 97 roosters were seized by authorities as well as two trucks and nine trailers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Fire marshal’s office issues citation for burn ban violation

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office issued its first citation Tuesday after brush burning got out of control southeast of Lindale, damaging several properties, according to a county news release. Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the property owner off County Road 35 (Lavender Road) was burning four brush piles Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called out, doused the fires with water, and asked the landowner to stay with them until completely out. At 2:08 p.m., the Lindale Fire Department was dispatched to the same property because the fires had gotten out of control, according to the release. Hogue said the fire spread behind neighboring residents’ properties and across a pasture and burned about a quarter mile down County Road 492 (Ann Campbell Road) near the Swan community. The fire burned 20 round bales of hay, threatened houses, and damaged two vehicles. Horses also had to be relocated, Hogue said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Extreme heat resources in Longview

LONGVIEW — Daily high temperatures in Longview are expected to remain in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the month and into August. City officials encourage residents to use caution in the summer heat. Several resources have been gathered to provide information about staying safe in extreme heat. Residents can also keep cool at a pool or splash pad or at the Longview Public Library. Also, remember to never leave a child or animal in a hot car as heat exhaustion and death can occur in as little as six minutes in the hot summer weather. Click here for a more detailed rundown of extreme heat resources.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler man arrested for 6th DUI following wreck

COFFEE CITY — A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday in Coffee City after bystanders said he crashed into two cars outside of a Dollar General. According to our news partner KETK, officers who responded to the scene arrested Donald Burns, 54, for driving while intoxicated third or more. After further investigation, Coffee City Police located an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey, and two empty Budweiser beer cans in Burns’ truck. No injuries were reported from the incident. Police reported that Burns truck left Highway 155 at a high rate of speed before colliding with two trucks, and missed several propane tanks by a few feet. “The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise off the shelves inside,” police said. Officials said that bystanders told dispatch that Burns was attempting to leave the scene, and police were able to respond before he left. Due to his five previous convictions, Burns was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more classified as a third degree felony.
TYLER, TX
Student indicted for threats found incompetent to stand trial

TYLER – A Winona teen charged with posting a terroristic threat of a school shooting has been found incompetent to stand trial. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The 18-year-old, whom police identified as Tyler Tate, was arrested in December after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a possible shooting threat at Winona High School. According to the sheriff’s office at the time, evidence was gathered including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school. An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson for terroristic threat, a third degree felony, and issued for Tate. Tate is still in jail and has been held on a million-dollar bond since his initial arrest in December. The jury trial has been canceled with the court’s incompetence finding.
WINONA, TX
Former sergeant at East Texas jail pleads guilty in assault

EAST TEXAS – David Yager, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating a detainee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. According to a news release, Yager admitted that on or about Feb. 28, 2021, while he was acting as a sergeant in the Van Zandt County Jail, he repeatedly punched a restrained detainee in the chest with a taser, which he also deployed on the detainee. Yager admitted that the detainee was confined to a restraint chair at the time. Yager also admitted that his acts caused bodily injury to the detainee, and that he used force on the detainee despite knowing that there was no legitimate law enforcement need to use force. Yager admitted that he hit the detainee out of anger. The defendant faces a 42-month prison sentence. A sentencing date will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Former Van Zandt County sergeant pleads guilty to federal felony

TYLER – A second former sergeant has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice following the plea agreements of two other former Van Zandt County officers. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Blake Snell, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony obstruction of justice in federal court, and submitted a binding plea agreement that once accepted will sentence him to one year of probation. Charges were filed in the federal court on July 1 after his criminal charges in Van Zandt County for the same offense were dropped earlier this year. Snell was charged in Van Zandt County for the alleged misdemeanor of giving a false report during the investigation of former Chief Deputy Steven Craig Shelton.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
State lawmakers meet with East Texas school leaders, discuss shootings at school safety forum

PALESTINE – Texas lawmakers and East Texas school leaders visited Palestine for a school safety forum on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the event was hosted by District 8 State Rep. Cody Harris and Palestine Independent School District Superintendent Jason Marshall. It was a conversation between educators and law enforcement on how to prepare for and prevent a tragedy. These conversations are very prevalent following the mass shooting in Uvalde. At the forum, different topics were addressed such as, the security children and teachers should feel, identifying characteristics of a school shooter and being aware of surroundings.
PALESTINE, TX
Key factors named, recommendations given as COVID numbers rise

TYLER — Uncontrolled spread and the continued appearance of new variants are named as key factors amid rising COVID numbers in East Texas. Russell Hopkins is NET Health’s director for public health emergency preparedness. Hopkins says you simply can’t go any place where someone hasn’t been exposed — and adds that the new variants can “slip around and re-infect folks.” He says vaccinations, staying home when you’re sick, masking up, and washing your hands continue to be strongly advised. With regard to masking up, Hopkins tells KTBB it’s especially recommended if you go into retail outlets, churches, or other places “where people gather close together and for considerable amounts of time.” For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.
TYLER, TX

