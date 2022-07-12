ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl...

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Semi in Chaska

Chaska, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in Chaska. The Chaska Police Department responded to the crash shortly after 9 o'clock this morning on a divided four-lane road in the far southwestern Twin Cities suburb. A statement says the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Morrison County, MN)--A four-year-old is reportedly dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County. According to the report, the incident took place on 83rd Street east of Highway 25 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the child was driving the ATV when he lost control on a gravel road and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting him. A six-year-old was a passenger on the ATV at the time, but jumped off before the vehicle rolled.
Glencoe man killed in motorcycle crash

(Mantorville, MN) -- A Glencoe man is the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in southeastern Minnesota’s Dodge County. The State Patrol says 75-year-old Ronald Karg was riding on Highway 30 Wednesday morning when his cycle went into the ditch, and he was ejected. State troopers say Karg died at the crash site. The accident report shows he was wearing a motorcycle helmet and that alcohol was not involved.
Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night. A statement from the Eagan Police Department indicates someone lit and threw the firework into one of the...
11-year-old hit by truck while riding his bike in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the boy was riding through the intersection along Northdale Boulevard when he was hit. The truck, traveling south on Round Lake Boulevard, had a green light.The boy was transported to a local hospital, where his family says he is in stable condition.
Minnesota Sets Grim Record For Drug Overdose Deaths

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose to a record high last year. The State Health Department says there were 1286 overdose deaths reported in Minnesota in 2021. That is up 22 percent when compared to 2020 and averages out to more than three people succumbing to drug overdoses each day. According to the statistics, it also marked the first time in eight years that Greater Minnesota saw a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths than the Twin Cities area.
Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
"Things didn't add up from the get-go": Fire chief, neighbor of man who started fire to his Brooklyn Center home speak out

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A Twin Cities fire chief feels justice has been served after a man who claimed vandals started a fire at his home is charged for igniting it himself.  The fire happened at a home off Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn Center in September 2020. Then-homeowner Denis Molla told investigators he was targeted because he had a Trump flag on display.After flames erupted in his driveway and graffiti was sprayed across his garage nearly two years ago, Molla spoke to WCCO with worry in his voice."The first thing for me was my kids, my wife, what's going on?"...
One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

