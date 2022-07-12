ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qxfa9_0gd1dlKm00
Photo Credit: seanfboggs. File photo. (iStock)

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department.

The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.

The victim will not be publicly identified until their next-of-kin is notified. Officials did confirm, however, that she was not a local to the area.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.

People regularly park at the East Vail Park and Ride to access the river and several trails.

Denver7 News KMGH

Woman's body found in Gore Creek in Vail

VAIL, Colo. — A woman was found deceased in Gore Creek in East Vail on Saturday morning. At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 and told the Vail Public Safety Communications Center that they had seen a body in the Gore Creek near the East Vail park-and-ride lot, which is near Bighorn Road and Interstate 70.
OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
