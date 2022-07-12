Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

Photo Credit: seanfboggs. File photo. (iStock)

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department.

The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.

The victim will not be publicly identified until their next-of-kin is notified. Officials did confirm, however, that she was not a local to the area.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.

People regularly park at the East Vail Park and Ride to access the river and several trails.