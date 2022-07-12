Billy McFarland Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTIST HARVEY DINNERSTEIN, whose closely observed paintings portrayed members of the civil rights movement and provided glimpses of everyday life in his native New York, has died at 94, the New York Times reports. As an artist in his 20s, Dinnerstein went with his friend Burt Silverman to memorialize the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956, “capturing church rallies and services and the lives of people surviving without city buses,” Richard Sandomir writes in the Times. He also documented the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, D.C., in 1968, for Esquire. Dinnerstein taught at the Art Students League for four decades, until the pandemic in 2020. He “was still working up until the day before he died,” Harrison Smith reports in the Washington Post; the artist’s niece told the Post that he was sketching “on the backs of envelopes, anything he could get his hands.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO