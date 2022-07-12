ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Officials: Siren Inadvertently Activated at NH Nuclear Plant

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire homeland security officials said Tuesday that a siren was inadvertently activated at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, and that there is no emergency and no danger...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
WAREHAM, MA
thewestsidegazette.com

Massachusetts firefighters battled a large fire that started at a hotel on Nantucket Island

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, Massachusetts firefighters battled a large fire that started at a hotel on Nantucket Island. The Nantucket Fire Department said in a news release those authorities received a report of a fire at the Veranda House hotel shortly after 6:45 a.m. Saturday, and that an off-duty captain and several people ran to the scene to help evacuate guests. The hotel confirmed all employees and guests were safely evacuated and accounted for. Despite firefighters’ efforts to keep the blaze contained, the flames raged on and spread to several other buildings. There were no reported civilian injuries, but two firefighters were transported from the scene for possible heat exhaustion and a third for a back injury.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Alert from power plant that evacuated Seacoast beaches was false alarm

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - An alert blasted over a loudspeaker at several New Hampshire Seacoast beaches to evacuate due to an incident at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant was a false alarm, 7NEWS has learned. Beachgoers heard the alert in towns including Seabrook, Hampton and Rye and quickly evacuated. However,...
SEABROOK, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Beaches#Siren#Emergency Management#Homeland Security#Nextera Energy#The Associated Press
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad detonate live Civil-War cannonball

“Last Thursday, July 7, at approximately 9:10 PM Troopers Scott Irish and Steve Sicard from the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home on Charlene Drive in Mansfield after a suspicious spherical object was found by family members at the residence. When Troopers arrived on scene they visually...
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
US News and World Report

Police Seek Republican County Clerk Charged With Election Tampering in Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) - A county clerk who was indicted on felony charges of tampering with voting equipment and then lost a bid for the Republican nomination to Colorado's top election-management post has become a fugitive from justice, court records showed on Thursday. In a written court order, Mesa County District...
DENVER, CO
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
MassLive.com

90% of Massachusetts is experiencing significant drought conditions, state officials say

State officials say 90% of the Bay State is experiencing significant drought conditions due to this summer’s low precipitation numbers and high temperature. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced on Tuesday that 90% of Massachusetts is now under significant drought conditions. The state official placed a Level 2 Significant Drought Level in the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeast and Southeast Regions of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Body Recovered in Lake Michigan; 4 Drownings in 1 Day

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire gas stations selling for less than $4 per gallon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been falling for 30 straight days, with some stations in New Hampshire now selling regular gasoline for less than $4 per gallon. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in New Hampshire is $4.61. That is still high, but industry experts said more relief may be in sight.
TRAFFIC
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
nbcboston.com

Large Fire Burns at Home in Fitchburg

A massive fire was burning at a home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said. A photo shared by the Fitchburg Fire Department showed flames and clouds of thick, black smoke billowing from the building on Intervale and Mack roads. The building is listed as a three-unit residential complex.
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy