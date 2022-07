Ethereum once again failed to initiate a serious rally towards recovery and is found plunging towards the coveted $1,000 mark/. On the weekly timeframe, there are two main ascending lines since Ethereum first started trading on Binance in 2015. The yellow line acts as both support and resistance level, and the white line acted as support before the price drops below $1,500. The 200-week moving average line (in light blue) is also indicated to underline the significance of the current price with respect to historical market valuation.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO