St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose to a record high last year. The State Health Department says there were 1286 overdose deaths reported in Minnesota in 2021. That is up 22 percent when compared to 2020 and averages out to more than three people succumbing to drug overdoses each day. According to the statistics, it also marked the first time in eight years that Greater Minnesota saw a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths than the Twin Cities area.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO