LINCOLN—(KFOR July 12)—The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found deceased Monday morning inside a home just southwest of Lincoln. Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said there was evidence of physical trauma to the body of the deceased person, now identified as 78-year-old Gene Oltman. A search warrant was used at the home in the 1600 block of SW 40th Street and processed by crime scene technicians.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO