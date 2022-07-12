ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This Incredibly Popular Live Kid’s Show is Coming to Shreveport

By Brandon Michael
 2 days ago
It's time to brush up on your clue-finding and singing skills, because our favorite blue dog from Nickelodeon is coming to Shreveport!. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc....

Related
10 fun things for this weekend: July 15-17

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Keep up with even more events at our Calendar page. 9:00am - 8:00pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) Dinosaurs invade Shreveport!! See the largest collection of animatronic dinosaurs in the country as they stop in town with a new Ancient Oceans display. For tickets, click here.
Hilarious TikTok Lists Louisiana’s Hype Songs

My goodness, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more accurate. Prior to watching this viral TikTok, if you asked me to write down all of Louisiana’s hype songs, I would probably have wrote down every single song listed in her TikTok. It’s scary accurate and I absolutely love it.
Win a Pair of Passes to Geek’d Con 2022 in Downtown Shreveport

In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Geek'd Con 2022 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The annual event (which will take place August 19th-21st) is one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the state of Louisiana. And, this year's line up of guests is nothing short of amazing! Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Henstridge, Clint Howard and tons of other stars from movies and TV will be on hand for the event.
Michael Golden Comics To Get Before Geek’d Con

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns to the Shreveport Convention Center this August. The dates for the show are August 19-21, 2022. The guests for 2022 include Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich, along with sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, horror icon John Kassir, Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn, and AEW stars Darby Allin, and Danhausen. Plus a ton more.
Top Red Flag Statements For Shreveport-Bossier

Let’s face it, dating in Shreveport is not easy. Just a few days ago, we shared a story listing the top-10 cities in America for singles. Shreveport was nowhere near that list. In writing that piece, it struck me that we simply have quite a lot of red flags to be on the lookout for here in Shreveport-Bossier.
National Website Gets It Wrong When It Comes To Shreveport Geeks

Ever since I moved to the area, I have been saying that Shreveport-Bossier is pound-for-pound that geekiest metro area in the country. What I mean by that is our community provides more geeky entertainment, geeky shopping, and geeky activities per person than a community this size should. Basically we have better geeky offerings on a per-capita basis when compared to bigger cities.
John Tartaglia
105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
Here’s Where You Can Get Free French Fries Today in Shreveport

Free is our favorite four-letter word and since it's National French Fry Day, several local restaurants throughout Shreveport-Bossier City are giving away free french fries!. According to the experts at NationalDayCalendar.com, the phrase 'french fried potatoes' was first in print in English in 1856. It appeared in Cookery for Maids of All Work written by Eliza Warren. Believe it or not, if you follow the link for the book, you can still buy it on Amazon! Since then, I think we can all agree, that French fries pretty much took over the world!
WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
Tasty Tuesday: Counter Culture

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is all about keeping his cool these days. This morning for his Tasty Tuesday segment, he visited Counter Culture where he found some refreshing treats that are perfect for a hot summer day. About Counter Culture. In 1977, two young, ambitious college girls opened the...
Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
What should you do if you win the lottery?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens. You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.
Video Shows Raging Fire Near Hwy 31 Between Longview and Kilgore, Texas

Someone from Longview, Texas posted a short video yesterday on a social media page. They had captured a fire raging as they were making their way to Kilgore on Highway 31. UPDATE AS OF 2:09 P.M. Thursday, July 14: Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman told CBS 19 the fire was caused by high winds in the area. They responded to a request for help from the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office.
Worker for Shreveport Company Dies of Possible Heat-Related Illness

A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical event Monday (7/11/22) afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest-Kisatchie District. First Responders, US Forest Service Rangers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded at 2:14 p.m.to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a female hiker...
Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
COVID rising in Louisiana, Shreveport metro area

There has been a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 across Louisiana with more than 1,600 confirmed cases, hundreds of hospitalizations and more deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,611 confirmed cases out of 7,903 tests on July 13. The three-day positivity rate was 21.2%. There are approximately 13.98 patients in Louisiana hospitals with COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
SPD: Teen shot, wounded in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left a 14-year-old wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jewella Ave. near Hardy St. Police on the scene say the teen was shot in the arm but is expected to survive.
