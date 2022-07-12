Ivan Maisel reveals first-year coaches set up for success in 2022

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On3’s Ivan Maisel recently sat down with JD PicKell over on the On3 YouTube channel to run through a few topics ahead of the college football season. As part of their discussion, PicKell asked Maisel which first-year head coaches he thinks could find success in year one at their new programs.

His first choice was fairly obvious as Maisel pinpointed the most notable coaching change of the entire offseason cycle as the one he sees as starting out solid in year one.

Here was part of his answer:

“Obviously to me, it’s Lincoln Riley at USC. Not only because he hit the ground running when he was at OU five years ago. But also because of the number of transfers he has brought into USC. I don’t see USC being a title contender. I think they’ve got to find some linemen first. But clearly he’s got talent, he’s got a place that can draw talent, and he knows what to do with talent when he gets it. So, Lincoln Riley, you know.”

USC may not be a title contender in Maisel’s eyes, but with the Transfer Portal additions the Trojans had, and given how Riley was able to seamlessly sustain success at Oklahoma when Bob Stoops retired, the new USC coach should have no problem winning games immediately.

Of course, that transfer class is headlined by former Sooner starter Caleb Williams, a true sophomore and the No. 1 ranked player in the portal per the On3 rankings. And also Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh, the No. 2 overall portal player by On3. Though his playing status is up in the air due to possible broken NIL promises at USC.

Anyway, Ivan Maisel also singled out a few other first-year coaches he sees having immediate success.

“I also would look closely at Mario Cristobal at Miami (FL). Dan Lanning, a new head coach at Oregon. And keep an eye on Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech. He’s been a great quarterback coach and that’s a good starter program that has a tradition of success.”

So keep an eye on Miami, Oregon and Louisiana Tech all to hit the pavement running under their new regimes.