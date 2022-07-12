ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

Sheriff: 1 Suspect, 1 Dog Killed in Deadly Pursuit and Crash

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
CHISAGO CITY -- One person and a dog are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the incident began just before 11:00 a.m. Monday with...

WJON

Fatal ATV Crash in Morrison County

BUCKMAN TWP -- An ATV crash in Morrison County has killed a child. The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office reports a 4-year-old from Pierz was driving an ATV on 83rd street east of Highway 25, south of Buckman, MN. Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sartell Man Involved In Crash With Pedestrian Near Minneapolis

RICHFIELD -- A Minneapolis woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 10:00 p.m. on the Westbound I-494 ramp to 12th Avenue in Richfield. The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Corey Scepaniak, of Sartell, was exciting onto 12th...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Found Competent To Face Arson Charges Against Him

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man accused of trying to burn down is apartment has now been found competent to face the charges against him. Nineteen-year-old Hunter Hipp was charged with one count of 1st-degree arson back in April, after he allegedly admitted to police he started a fire inside northeast St. Cloud apartment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Man Indicted After Staging a Politically Motivated Arson Attack

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted for wire fraud after filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson. According to court documents, on September 23, 2020, 29-year-old Denis Molla falsely reported to law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire. Molla reported that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an Antifa symbol and that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
WJON

Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

First Responders Appreciation Event Saturday in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- You can get up close to a lot of emergency vehicles at an event this Saturday. The 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Event will be held from noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. Police, fire, and EMS department have been invited...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Get Out Of Here With 5:30 AM Speed Traps [OPINION]

I drag my butt out of bed at 4:45 every morning to go to work. I take a shower, make breakfast, take the dog out for a quick potty break and hit the road by about 5:15. Sometimes I feel like the only sucker getting up that early every morning but obviously that's not the case.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Bull Riding and New Food Vendors at the Sherburne County Fair

The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She joined me on WJON today. Axelson says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sherburne County Fair this Week

ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.). The cost to get...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Stearns County Road 75

WAITE PARK -- Traffic delays are expected for the next few days along a busy commuter corridor in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Highway Department is notifying drivers of lane closures on County Road 75. Crews will be putting down pavement markings between 28th Avenue in Waite Park out to...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Is It Cool If My Dog Pees In Your Yard Or No?

When it comes to dogs pooping in someone's yard, the rules are clear: someone needs to pick that dog poop up and toss it out. But what about a dog peeing in a stranger's yard?. My family are new, first-time dog owners after getting a rescue pup from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton. Snoop appears to be a mix of Dachshund and Chihuahua and whatever else and he's the best dog ever.
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Janet Tretter, 88, Osseo

Janet Tretter, 88 year old resident of Osseo, MN died Thursday, July 7 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home . A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, July 11 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. Janet...
OSSEO, MN
WJON

THC Seltzer Sold at Minnesota Breweries – Will It Stay?

Hemp derived THC bill for food and drink was passed by Minnesota legislation a couple of weeks ago. Will it stick? That part seems a bit up in the air as it seems that not everyone knew what they were passing. In my opinion that seems like it's the responsibility to read and understand the bill before voting and passing it. So, personally I think/hope the bill remains.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Book Signing at Sherburne History Center Saturday

BECKER -- The Sherburne History Center hosts a Minnesota author Saturday. Colin Mustful is the author of “Resisting Removal”, a story of a mid-nineteenth-century Ojibwe tribe’s removal from Wisconsin to Minnesota. Essentially in 1842, the Ojibwe living in Wisconsin at Madison Island were told that they would...
WJON

[OPINION]Please Bring Back Crinkle Fries to This Waite Park Bar/Grill

It's National French Fry day. I know, there's a day for just about everything, but this one speaks to my heart. As long as I've been old enough to head to any sort of bar, I have loved the food at H.R.Pesty's. Or Pesty's. If you are not familiar with this place, it is located in Waite Park on 3rd street. Burgers are great, pizzas are made in-house. Honestly, I have never had anything I didn't like at Pesty's. Food is great, drinks are made well, great atmosphere and they usually have The Loon blasting which I also appreciate.
WAITE PARK, MN
