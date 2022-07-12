Sheriff: 1 Suspect, 1 Dog Killed in Deadly Pursuit and Crash

It's National French Fry day. I know, there's a day for just about everything, but this one speaks to my heart. As long as I've been old enough to head to any sort of bar, I have loved the food at H.R.Pesty's. Or Pesty's. If you are not familiar with this place, it is located in Waite Park on 3rd street. Burgers are great, pizzas are made in-house. Honestly, I have never had anything I didn't like at Pesty's. Food is great, drinks are made well, great atmosphere and they usually have The Loon blasting which I also appreciate.
