Sheriff: 1 Suspect, 1 Dog Killed in Deadly Pursuit and Crash

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO