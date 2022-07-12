ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama's attendee list for 2022 SEC Media Days announced

Rich von Biberstein, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I hope you’re ready for football because the start of 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days is less than a week away. The four-day annual event is set to get underway on Monday, July 18 and run through Thursday, July 21.

This year, the College Football Hall of Fame and The Onmi Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Ga. will play host.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced its official attendee list for all 14 schools, including Alabama. The Crimson Tide will once again bring three players along with head coach Nick Saban. That include two juniors, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, as well as senior defensive back Jordan Battle.

Alabama

  • Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
  • Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
  • Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

  • Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
  • KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
  • Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

  • Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
  • Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
  • John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
  • Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
  • Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

  • Will Levis, QB, Senior
  • Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
  • DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

  • Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
  • Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
  • BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

  • Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
  • Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
  • Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

  • Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
  • Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

  • Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
  • Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
  • Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

  • Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
  • Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
  • Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
  • Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
  • Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
  • Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

  • Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
  • Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
  • Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

  • Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
  • Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
  • Mike Wright, QB, Junior

