Ivan Maisel makes bold prediction on Notre Dame’s future

It’s now become the big question in college football: Will Notre Dame end up joining a conference amid realignment? On3’s Ivan Maisel weighed in on that debate with a bold prediction on Tuesday.

During the first episode of “3 Questions with Ivan Maisel” alongside On3’s J.D. PicKell, Maisel predicted Notre Dame won’t end up joining a league. He pointed to the 2020 season when the Fighting Irish competed in the ACC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notre Dame didn’t stay in the conference, which Maisel said was an indication of where the university stands regarding its independence.

“I think the next domino is Notre Dame, but I don’t think it’s going to fall,” Maisel said. “I don’t think Notre Dame’s going to do anything. They have had plenty of opportunities to join a conference and they actually did join a conference two years ago. And they enjoyed it so much that they left. The money’s different, and I’m sure that they’re going to take a look at it. Maybe that will change their minds.

“I just don’t see it happening because of all the reasons they have said over and over again about why they value their independence and what it says about their mission to remain on their own, essentially, in the sport of football.”

ESPN’s Heather Dinich explains what factors could impact Notre Dame’s treasured independence

Plenty has changed across college sports over the last year. Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025 while USC and UCLA prepare to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. NIL is becoming an integral part of the game. The transfer portal is heating up and is a major discussion point in college sports.

Then there’s Notre Dame, maintaining the independent status it’s had for much of its storied history. Even though they’re not in a conference, the Fighting Irish continue to be in the national conversation. That’s why Swarbrick said there’s no rush to make a decision, especially with so many moving parts in college athletics right now.

“We don’t feel any particular urgency,” Swarbrick told ESPN’s Heather Dinich. “We think there’s ample time for us to let the landscape settle.”