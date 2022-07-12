Frank Gore makes bold Super Bowl prediction ahead of 2022 season

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Frank Gore may be freshly retired, but he’s still keeping a keen eye on the NFL.

Over the weekend, he blessed the football world with a bold Super Bowl prediction, and of course he has his beloved San Francisco 49ers on his mind.

“Let’s Get it Started‼️ Super Bowl 57 will be the @49ers vs @Bills,” tweeted Gore.

If Gore’s prediction comes true, it’ll be a battle between two of his former teams — but he’ll always be remembered for his time in San Francisco.

Aside from the 49ers and Bills, Gore also suited up for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The best years of his career bar none were in a San Francisco uniform, as the former Miami star spent a decade with the franchise.

While Gore hasn’t played since 2020 with the Jets, he wasn’t ready to officially call it a career until earlier this year. After holding out hope one more NFL contract would be thrown his way, the bruising running back decided enough was enough, as he’s ready to enjoy other ventures.

During his illustrious NFL career, Gore rushed for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns — good for third on the all-time rushing list, only behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Additionally, Gore holds numerous NFL records, including the most seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage and most career games played by a running back.

While his NFL career may be over, his athletic career isn’t. In the time since hanging up his cleats, Gore has taken up boxing, where he’s showed some serious promise. After an exhibition against former NBA star Deron Williams, the former NFL star made his professional debut last month, winning by knockout.

Everything the NFL legend has done in athletics, he’s succeeded in. Why should anyone doubt how far he can go with boxing? When Gore was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, many didn’t believe he would wind up only trailing two of the greatest running backs of all time in the record books.

However, could a future in the front office be in-store for the former 49ers running back? Prior to announcing his retirement, Gore hinted at the possibility of joining San Francisco general manager John Lynch and company in the future.

“I love looking at talent and I love evaluating talent and I love ball,” Gore said, hinting at a future in the Niners front office, per NFL.com. “They know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”