FanDuel sets opening-week spread, other bets for NC State football

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 31: Warren Saba #17 of the East Carolina Pirates tackles Jordan Houston #20 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NC State’s opening-week matchup is less than two months away. As week one continues to grow closer, the expectations around the football program continue to build, and that is reflected in FanDuel’s betting odds for the 2022-23 season.

Headed into the Wolfpack’s 12 p.m. matchup against East Carolina Sept. 3, the sports betting website favors NC State by more than a possession, setting the spread at -9.5. The Wolfpack will face off against the Pirates in Greenville after ECU finished the 2021 season 7-5.

FanDuel also set the over/under for the season-opening matchup at 56. Last time NC State played ECU in 2019, the Pack won 34-6 while also defeating the Pirates 58-3 in 2018. East Carolina did win the three matchups prior to the 2018 clash in 2010, 2013 and 2016. Ruffin McNeill, the Wolfpack’s current special assistant to the head coach, was ECU’s head coach for two of those wins.

The betting company also released odds for several other postseason accolades and achievements. NC State has the ninth-highest odds to win ten games of any team in the country at +150. Every program ahead of them, aside from Texas A&M and USC, has made the College Football Playoff. FanDuel set the over/under on NC State wins this season at 8.5.

National championship odds for the Wolfpack are not nearly as favorable. Alabama leads all programs at +180, and NC State sits at +20,000. The Wolfpack’s chances to win the ACC are much better according to the website, at +800, ranking the program third in the conference behind Clemson (-140) and Miami (+600). Clemson also leads the Atlantic Division Winner odds at -220, while NC State (+500) and Wake Forest (+750) round out the top-three.

The Heisman Trophy is the only individual award on the book so far for FanDuel. Quarterback Devin Leary made the list with +8000 odds, tied with fellow ACC signal callers Sam Hartman and Malik Cunningham. In-conference quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei (+3000) and Tyler Van Dyke (+3000) are each ahead of Leary in the odds race, while Ohio State QB CJ Stroud leads the group at +200.

