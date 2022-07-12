ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

River and Rail Theatre Co. Announces Its 2022-23 Season

artsknoxville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver & Rail Theatre Co.’s first-ever Theatre for Young Audiences production. “This sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, and sometimes terrifying play takes an insider’s look at a high school girls...

artsknoxville.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Major Cancelations for Two Productions

The Royal Opera House has announced several major cast changes for two productions. First up, the company announced that Joseph Calleja has withdrawn from the role of Foresto in “Attila” due to illness. He will be replaced by Stefan Pop. He joins a cast starring María José Siri, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Simon Keenlyside under the baton of Speranza Scappucci in her ROH debut.
BBC

Deaf Southend student playwright wins National Theatre prize

A deaf student playwright has seen her play performed at the National Theatre after winning a national competition. Eloise Pennycott, a 17-year-old Southend High School for Girls' pupil, beat more than 400 entries from around 100 schools to claim the prize. Her play Barrier(s) tells the story of two women...
operawire.com

BBC Proms Announces Cast Change for Verdi Requiem

The BBC Proms has announced a cast change for its opening performance of Verdi’s Requiem. The festival said in a statement, “We are sorry to announce that Freddie De Tommaso has withdrawn from the First Night of the Proms (Friday 15 July) due to testing positive for Covid-19.”
operawire.com

Composer Josephine Stephenson Signs Publishing Deal with Wise Music Group

Wise Music Group and composer, arranger and performer Josephine Stephenson have signed a long-term publishing deal. Stephenson has been commissioned by such organizations as the BBC, Radio France, Wigmore Hall, Kings Place and others. She has also collaborated with the theater companies La Raffinerie, L’Éventuel Hérisson Bleu and FellSwoop Theater and has written and arranged music for a number of acclaimed artists, arrangers, composers and bands. She is currently the Composer in Residence at the Opéra Grand Avignon.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alan Parsons, ‘From the New World': Album Review

An Alan Parsons album is a project by any name, regardless of how the veteran British artist and studio technician chooses to brand it. From the New World is Parson's sixth solo release, apart from his 46-year catalog with the Alan Parsons Project. It feels more intimate and reflective, but it has many of the same hallmarks, sonically in spots and with its corps of instrumental and vocal contributors. Parsons, meanwhile, spearheads everything as composer, producer and visionary, conducting and arranging all of the elements into a pristine but still organic-sounding 11-song set that would have worked as easily as the follow-up to 1977's I, Robot as it does in 2022.
soultracks.com

First Listen: Jason Peterson DeLaire finds "True Love" on warm ballad

(July 15, 2022) The story of how Jason Peterson DeLaire brought the song “True Love” to life is an example of what happens when creative people occupy the same space. DeLaire was touring in Europe with Michael Bolton when he heard his friend and keyboardist Dave DelHomme playing the chords to a tune that would become “True Love.”
HollywoodLife

Rock Legend Joyce Kennedy Rediscovers The Music That ‘Nourishes My Soul’ In New EP

“My music, as a woman of color, I’m off the grid. My music is rocking and heavy,” Joyce Kennedy tells HollywoodLife, and her new EP, Rock’n My Soul, is evidence of that. The project, out today (July 15), features a handful of tracks that reflects Joyce’s legendary career and wide range of musical interests. Kicking off with “My Bad,” the EP starts with a blistering guitar riff, a funky bass line, and Joyce’s undeniably powerful vocals. From there, the funk-rock fusion delivers moments of heavy metal, hard-hitting rock, and vulnerable soul – all connected by Joyce’s remarkable voice.
musictimes.com

Bob Dylan First UK Tour in Five Years: Singer Bans THIS From His Concerts

After announcing his first UK tour in over five years, Bob Dylan has banned smartphones from his upcoming shows. The 81-year-old music veteran disclosed that in order to fully appreciate his Rough and Rowdy Ways performance, audiences will be required to place their electronic gadgets in specially-designed pouches. The "Knockin'...
