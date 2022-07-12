ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina announces trio for SEC Media Days

By Wes Mitchell
 2 days ago
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Three South Carolina football seniors will join head coach Shane Beamer when the Gamecock contingent travels to Atlanta on Tuesday, July 19, to participate in the annual SEC Media Days.

The trio joining Coach Beamer are offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. All three are three-year letterwinners for the Gamecocks.

Gwyn, a 6-3, 300-pound redshirt senior from Charlotte, N.C., was one of the Gamecocks’ five Rex Enright permanent team captains a year ago and the only one returning in 2022. He has started 34 games at offensive guard, most on the squad, and all consecutively. A regular member of the SEC Honor Roll, Gwyn also received the Gamecocks’ Strength & Conditioning Award last fall.

Joyner, a 6-1, 215-pound redshirt senior from North Charleston, S.C., is a versatile, all-purpose performer who excels with the ball in his hands. He caught a career-high 24 passes for 221 yards a year ago, and is coming off an MVP performance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as a quarterback, where he completed all nine of his pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran 10 times for 64 yards.

Pickens, a 6-4, 305-pound senior from Anderson, S.C., is a post-season honors candidate along the defensive line. He has appeared in 35 games over the past three seasons with 20 starts. He logged 38 tackles including four sacks a year ago. A member of the 2019 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team and a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Pickens shared 2022 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors with defensive back Cam Smith.

The Gamecocks are scheduled for their media circuit to begin at 1 pm on July 19. They will be paired with Mississippi State.

‘Lots of excitement’ because of Beamer, says Spencer Rattler

By Joe Macheca

Spencer Rattler has been very happy with his new head coach Shane Beamer in the 6 months he has been with South Carolina football.

Rattler has had some time to adjust to Columbia and the culture. In a Garnet Trust exclusive interview, Rattler caught up with GamecockCentral’s Kendall Smith.

Beamer is generating a lot of buy-in within the program. The culture shift is proving to be the facelift the program needed. The energy within the building seems infectious and the players are all-in.

