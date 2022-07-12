Four-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

LSU continues to roll on the recruiting trail with another major in-state domino falling into place.

Baton Rouge native Kaleb Jackson, a top-10 running back nationally on the On3 Consensus, committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound multi-sport standout picked LSU over Texas A&M and Alabama.

Jackson committed on his mother’s birthday to show his appreciation for putting him this position to choose from three SEC schools.

“I wanted to honor her. Without her, I wouldn’t be here,” Jackson told On3. “I wouldn’t have a roof over my head, these amenities, a phone, a room. She took me to these camps to go to these places, so I wouldn’t be recognized without her. I owe it all to her and it’s a special day for her.”

“She was telling me to go to where I felt comfortable, where I wanted to go and where I’d be happy at, where I can thrive and be successful,” he continued. “LSU was the right call. It wasn’t just about staying home, but it was good to stay close to her and my family.”

Jackson was originally offered by Coach Ed Orgeron and recruited heavily by the previous staff in place at LSU. During the transition to Brian Kelly, several out-of-state programs leapfrogged the Tigers. That group includes the Tide and the Aggies, as well as Tennessee.

“They’ve done a terrific job of winning me over late,” Jackson said. “They had a late start compared to the other coaches, but being here I’ve always wanted to go to LSU and do all that. The (old) coaching staff was gone and when Coach Frank (Wilson) and Coach Kelly came in, it was an amazing push. They made an amazing effort to get me to their school and so many encouraging words. They did great putting LSU back on my mind.”

The On300 running back from Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty rushed for almost 1,600 yards with 25 touchdowns a season ago. He’s the No. 13-ranked player in The Boot and the second in-state blue-chipper committed in the Tigers’ backfield for the 2023 class along with Trey Holly.

“Coach Kelly and Coach Frank used all the right words. They know what it’s like to be a player in Louisiana. They understand that and how to make you feel comfortable. They had the experience to make me lean toward them.

“The swagger that they have to play at LSU, from OBJ to Tyrann Mathieu to Leonard (Fournette). They’re cut from a different cloth and they’re all producing in the league at a high level. They have a different swagger when you’re an elite athlete in that elite company.”

Jackson is the No. 8 back in the country on the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.