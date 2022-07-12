ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaquaize Pettaway's On3 NIL Valuation cracks $150k after committing

By Andy Wittry about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzBOt_0gd1G12o00
Four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway commits to Oklahoma.

A couple hours before committing to Oklahoma on July 6, On3 Consensus 2023 four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway told his Twitter followers he wanted more followers on Instagram. “2K?? … and I’ll commit tonight,” he wrote, along with a couple of eyes emojis. His tweet included a screenshot of his Instagram account, which had 1,848 followers at the time.

College football fans responded, and Pettaway announced his commitment. After committing to Oklahoma over Texas and others, Pettaway’s latest On3 NIL Valuation increased by $11,000 to $151,000. Now, his increased follower counts on social media could directly benefit him in future NIL opportunities.

It didn’t take long for him to add the 152 Instagram followers he asked for, plus many, many more. The tweet received nearly 1,100 likes.

“Dang,” he tweeted, “love y’all [for real for real] well I’m a man of my word I’ll see y’all tonight.”

In a follow-up tweet, Pettaway said he would commit immediately if he reached 4,000 followers on Instagram.

Pettaway’s On3 NIL Valuation now ranks No. 66 among high school football players.

Jaquaize Pettaway’s social media growth

In addition to Pettaway’s On3 NIL Valuation increasing by 8% in one week, from his 14-week growth is 904% thanks to a major spike from April to May.

Each of Pettaway’s follower counts on his primary social media channels has increased by at least 24 percent in the last week. After asking social media for more followers, he now has a combined reach of roughly 13,500 combined followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

He now has more than 7,000 Twitter followers and more than 4,400 on Instagram — more than double his total last week. An athlete’s Instagram following is especially valuable in the athlete’s On3 NIL Valuation.

On the field, Pettaway ranks as the No. 62 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the On3 Consensus. He ranks No. 10 among wide receivers and No. 11 overall in the state of Texas.

What is the On3 NIL Valuation?

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college athletes. It does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s projected total market value at a certain moment in time.

The On3 NIL Valuation combines factors including performance and social media following and engagement.

Athletes can consult their On3 NIL Valuation and per-post value when negotiating opportunities to help ensure they’re maximizing their market value.

The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their market valuation.

