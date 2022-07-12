ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BREAKING: LSU lands 4-star Baton Rouge RB Kaleb Jackson

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
 2 days ago
4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU. (On3)

LSU landed a commitment on Tuesday morning from 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson, he announced on Instagram.

The 5-10, 196-pound prospect committed over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and others. The Aggies and Crimson Tide hosted him for official visits in June. LSU hosted him multiple times for unofficial visits this spring and summer.

“They’re trying to turn the program around,” Jackson said earlier this year. “They’re trying to have a season different from the past. Coach Frank called me and let me know he wanted me to come down. Coach J (Jordan Arcement) has also been keeping up with me.”

Kaleb Jackson racked up 907 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season while playing a sub-varsity schedule. That’s when the college attention started to come in, but he cemented himself as a top prospect in 2021. He racked up more than 1,580 yards and more than 23 touchdowns as a junior.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Kaleb Jackson ranks as the No. 184 overall prospect, No. 8 running back in the nation and No. 13 prospect in Louisiana.

Kaleb Jackson adds to LSU recruiting momentum

With Jackson on board as the 15th commit, LSU solidifies itself in the Top 10 recruiting classes, according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Led by Frank Wilson, LSU made Jackson a huge priority.

“They’ve done a terrific job of winning me over late,” Kaleb Jackson told On3’s Sam Spiegelman ahead of his commitment. “They had a late start compared to the other coaches, but being here I’ve always wanted to go to LSU and do all that. The (old) coaching staff was gone and when Coach Frank (Wilson) and Coach Kelly came in, it was an amazing push. They made an amazing effort to get me to their school and so many encouraging words. They did great putting LSU back on my mind.

“Coach Kelly and Coach Frank used all the right words. They know what it’s like to be a player in Louisiana. They understand that and how to make you feel comfortable and had the experience to make me lean toward them.”

Kaleb Jackson has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6,400. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college-level athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a specific moment in time.

