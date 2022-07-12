Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

Kaleb Jackson. (On3)

Four-star running back Kaleb Jackson of Baton Rouge (LA) Liberty Magnet High School committed to LSU Tuesday morning.

The 5-foot-11, 200 pounder chose the Tigers over Alabama, Texas A&M, and others.

Jackson on why he chose LSU

“It was the relationship that I built with the coaches,” Jackson said. “It feels like home there, like I belong there. They showed love from the beginning to the end.”

Kaleb Jackson Personal Life

“Kaleb Jackson earned his first college scholarship before playing a varsity snap. Jackson racked up 907 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season while Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet played a sub-varsity schedule. That’s when the college attention started to come in, and it’s not stopped from there. He racked up more than 1,580 yards and more than 23 touchdowns in 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the top recruits in Louisiana. “He can do so many different things and change the football game in so many different ways,” Magnet coach Drey Trosclair told the Baton Rouge Advocate. “Guys like him don’t come around often.” Jackson plans on majoring in engineering in college. His parents are Joe Lavergne and Cherlyn Jackson. He has three siblings.”

Jackson ranks as the No. 184 player in the On300 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 8 running back and the No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana.