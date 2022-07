ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers would love nothing more than to be focusing solely on the playing of the 150th Open Championship this week at St. Andrews. It’s a celebration that has been years in the planning, one that had to wait a year to happen thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic. But given the raging conflict in men’s pro golf between the PGA Tour and the insurgent LIV Golf circuit, that was never going to be the case when he met with the media for his pre-championship press conference on Wednesday.

