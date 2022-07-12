ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech Tuesday with KTLA's Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTLA's tech reporter Rich DeMuro joined Handel this morning to bring you the latest and greatest in technology!. Today,...

wlap.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thousands of users report Twitter outage as app breaks down

Twitter users were unable to access the social-media platform for about an hour on Thursday afternoon. Those trying to access the platform on mobile devices and desktop were met with blank feeds, logged out and told to "try again later". Outage monitor Downdetector began receiving user reports of problems with...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Scammers are blackmailing restaurants across the US with one-star Google reviews

For the past week, a handful of high-profile and Michelin-starred restaurants from San Francisco to New York City have been targeted in an extortion campaign weaponizing Google reviews. It appears to be a coordinated effort: The restaurants receive a barrage of one-star reviews on Google — you know, the ratings that show up when you search for anything on Maps — and then the owners receive an apologetic email asking for a $75 Google Play gift card in order to stop the digital bombing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Android Police

Twitter went down in huge outage this morning

Many people around the world lost access to Twitter this morning shortly after 8 am EDT. While the outage didn't affect everyone (apparently this very article went live on Twitter during the outage), it did hit a large number of users. The network wasn't accessible for many for about an hour until about 8:50 am EDT, but it should be back up for everyone now.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Twitter Users Now Have A Way Out Of Toxic Conversations

Twitter Inc TWTR is making available a previously limited feature that allows all users to opt out of conversations. What Happened: Twitter’s “safety” handle shared an animation detailing how users would be able to utilize the “Unmentioning” feature. The feature can be accessed by clicking...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Twitter back online after being hit with outage

TWTR TWITTER INC. 36.43 -0.30 -0.83%. DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, reported a spike in user issues starting at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Over 50,000 users in the United States reported having problems with the platform. Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported issues.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ktla
SFGate

Twitter Down: Social Network Recovers After Hourlong Outage

According to monitoring site Downdetector, user reports of problems at Twitter began to spike just after 8 a.m. ET., with more than 54,000 issues reported as of 8:19 a.m. In the U.S., problem reports were highest in L.A. and New York, according to Downdetector. More from Variety. Twitter Content Exec...
INTERNET
UPI News

Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016

July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications. Affected users received "over capacity" and "this page is down" messages about 8 a.m., EDT. According to the website DownDetector,...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy