Pa.’s Josh Shapiro, 19 other state attorneys general defend new rule to regulate ‘ghost guns’

 3 days ago
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined 19 other state attorneys general in supporting a Biden administration effort to tighten regulations on so-called “ghost guns.” In an amicus brief filed last week, the officials asked a federal judge in Texas to reject a challenge to the new restrictions set to take...

