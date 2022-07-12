ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic Senate candidates are posting massive fundraising hauls as they seek to hold onto their razor-thing margin in the chamber this fall.

POLITICO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Fetterman reported raising $11 million in the second quarter, which he called a record for his state. What happened: Democrats hoping to keep their fragile hold on the Senate this fall are raking in record sums in that quest. Here are some of the second quarter numbers disclosed in recent...

www.politico.com

Comments / 47

Rob Ross
2d ago

really I see advertising for the GOP every time I buy gas and go to the grocery store-a red tsunami is coming in November

Reply(4)
27
Guest
2d ago

Gross how much they spend to get elected. The donation these people make could change whole communities and it’s wasted on politics

Reply
13
you and me
1d ago

every time I go to the grocery store and to the gas pumps I see a big change come in and it's going to the Republic because you can see what the Democrats has done they have raised everything in the world that you cannot afford unless you are a millionaire if you got the money then you might vote Democrat but if you ain't got the money and making a heck of a lot of money you better vote Republic because you can already see what the Democrats will do to you they'll take your money in Texas they'll take that grocery store at the gas pumps that's my opinion

Reply(5)
6
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Val Demings
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jamie Raskin
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Senate#State Senate#Election#Gop#Sec
Daily Beast

Are Joe Manchin and Susan Collins Stupid—or Do They Just Think We Are?

Are Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin stupid, or do they just think we are?. Both self-identified centrist, pro-choice senators voted to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the six jurists responsible for curb-stomping American women’s rights back into the 1960s with today’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. They did so because, at the time, they were assured that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would uphold precedent. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in fact, did not. Whoopsie!
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy