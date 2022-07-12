ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Minnesota?

It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
krwc1360.com

Glencoe Man Dies in Dodge County Motorcycle Crash

A Wednesday morning motorcycle crash in southern Minnesota claimed the life of a Carver County man. The State Patrol reports that around 10:20 AM, an eastbound motorcycle ran off Highway 30 in Westfield Township in Dodge County. The driver, 75-year-old Ronald Karg of Glencoe was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. Authorities say the man was wearing a helmet.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
City
Anoka, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Andover, MN
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with...
CHASKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Young Boy Dies In Buckman Township ATV Crash

(KNSI) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a young boy is dead after an ATV crash in Buckman Township Tuesday afternoon. A four-year-old from Pierz was operating a Yamaha ATV on 83rd Street at about 4:45 when he lost control of the machine due to the loose gravel. A six-year-old passenger was able to jump from the vehicle and he sustained only minor injuries, but the driver was forcefully thrown off. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUCKMAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Stranger Things#Traffic Accident
fox9.com

Firework at Emagine Theater in Eagan prompts evacuation, injuries reported

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Moviegoers at Emagine Theater in Eagan received more excitement than the thriller "The Black Telephone" on the screen Tuesday evening, as someone lit off a firework during a showing prompting an evacuation and causing injuries. On July 12 at 8:24 p.m., Eagan Police Officers responded...
EAGAN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Netflix
Bring Me The News

Police: 2 dogs stolen from St. Paul dog daycare

Police in St. Paul said two dogs were taken from a dog daycare in the Midway neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary report on the 1900 block of University Avenue West at St. Paul Paws, a dog daycare, boarding and grooming business. Workers told police when they arrived,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Sets Grim Record For Drug Overdose Deaths

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose to a record high last year. The State Health Department says there were 1286 overdose deaths reported in Minnesota in 2021. That is up 22 percent when compared to 2020 and averages out to more than three people succumbing to drug overdoses each day. According to the statistics, it also marked the first time in eight years that Greater Minnesota saw a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths than the Twin Cities area.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after Wednesday morning stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot Wednesday night outside a gas station in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police say the shooting occurred following a fight on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. Officials say all four are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. According to...
Quick Country 96.5

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy