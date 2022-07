Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Josh Velasco were called out to a home on Level Green Road where a man was reportedly trespassing. When deputies arrived they found an SUV blocking the road and a man who appeared to be passed out under the wheel with the engine running. As deputies approached the vehicle the man, later identified as 51-year-old Paris Drummonds of Corbin, revved the engine as if he was going to strike officers or attempt to flee in his vehicle. Deputies were able to turn the vehicle off and as they tried to get Drummonds out he became combative, growling and gritting his teeth while trying to hit officers. During the struggle Drummonds tried to bite Deputy Houston. Meanwhile, Deputy Brent France arrived to assist and Drummonds tried to kick him. Deputies were eventually able to take him into custody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault of a police officer and several others. Drummonds was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

CORBIN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO