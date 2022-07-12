ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”

By Baxter
 2 days ago
Most Fridays during the summer months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to...

valleynewslive.com

Essential equipment stolen from a Grand Forks business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”At first I didn’t believe it, we were pulling out to go take care of a field early in the morning and Curtis pointed out that the trailer was gone and I was in shock,” said Beni Baributsa, an intern at Agrality.
GRAND FORKS, ND
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 11-13

7:15 a.m., Door on a business was damaged by a person trying to patronize the business located on Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes. 7:54 p.m., Patient in the emergency room in Detroit Lakes was being disorderly. Eventually the individual was escorted home by a White Earth officer. 8:10 a.m., Damage to...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Amazing Birds of Lake of the Woods

Almost 300 species of birds nest here and can be seen and heard in any season of the year. Pine to Prairie Birding Trail is a unique partnership between the NW Minnesota communities of Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Roseau, Thief River Falls, & Warroad. Bird-watching has become a national obsession and is one of the country’s fastest growing hobbies.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

“Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout” in Downtown Fargo brought a crowd

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight, at Fargo City Hall, a “Bans Off Our Bodies” march was held, as rallies for reproductive rights are continuing all around the country. “It’s not the easy way out. It’s probably harder in some ways because it mentally messes with you....
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo couple recently moved into what they said is a safe neighborhood, with an elementary school just down the block. But when they returned home after a weekend away, they found something they explain as unimaginable. “I didn’t think we thought that would...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Investigates: Couple alleges they were victims of moving scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo area is growing quickly with many people moving to the region, every week, but a couple of new residents got a harsh welcome thanks to what they say was a moving scam. Susan and Mark Langford recently moved to Fargo from Missouri.
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Ranae Lenor Hanson Visits Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library welcomes Minnesota author Ranae Lenor Hanson. Hanson will be part of Brainerd Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series, which will be back in person starting June & July on Mondays at 12:00 noon. From noon to 1:00 p.m., Ranae Lenor Hanson will discuss her. Minnesota Book...
BRAINERD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout planned in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A March is planned in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, as part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout.”. A call on plannedparenthoodaction.com is asking for people to join the national walkout on July 13 to show support for abortion rights. Posts on social media indicate a rally will be happening at Fargo City Hall around 5:00 p.m.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

One person injured in a crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Wednesday morning on I-94 and the Highway 59 Ramp southeast of Fergus Falls. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by Megan Stangler, 22, of Barrett, was traveling...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Battle Lake Jet Ski Accident Sends Teenager to Hospital

BATTLE LAKE (KDLM) – A jet ski accident on Battle Lake sent a teenager to the hospital. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a jet ski accident involving two 18-year-olds from La Porte City, on East Battle Lake, Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Boy found safe after hours-long search in Richland County

COLFAX, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A boy is back at home safe after a search throughout Richland County Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Officials say the 11-year-old was seen biking north on I-29 near Colfax before getting off the bike and entering a cornfield near County Road 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Young Boy Dies In Buckman Township ATV Crash

(KNSI) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a young boy is dead after an ATV crash in Buckman Township Tuesday afternoon. A four-year-old from Pierz was operating a Yamaha ATV on 83rd Street at about 4:45 when he lost control of the machine due to the loose gravel. A six-year-old passenger was able to jump from the vehicle and he sustained only minor injuries, but the driver was forcefully thrown off. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUCKMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
