How to combat allergies this Amazon Prime Day

By Lou Mudge
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago
A retail giant's annual deals event might seem like an odd time to tackle annoying allergy symptoms, but take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day humidifier deals and you can do just that.

By releasing steam into the air and (as their name suggests) increasing humidity, these devices can help with poor sleep, dry skin, congestion and allergies, especially if you suffer with inflamed mucous membranes in the throat and nasal passages, or rashes from dry air. And now in the Prime Day sales you can pick one up for a fraction of its usual price, making this a smart time to invest in one of the best humidifiers (opens in new tab).

Having previously put top models to the test as part of a rigorous review process, we pride ourselves on knowing a thing or two about humidifiers. To help you find a quality product for a great price, we've put our expertise to good use by scouring the internet find the best Prime Day humidifier deals.

Scroll down the page to see our top picks from leading brands like Levoit, and take advantage of savings as high as 35% off the product's usual price.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members. If you’ve not yet signed up for a Prime account (opens in new tab), you can do that now to get access to the discounts – there’s even a 30 day free trial for new members. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to browse all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health.

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day to buy a humidifier?

Amazon Prime day is a midweek flash event that is sometimes forgotten when compared to bigger sales such as Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales. This is a great time to pick up a humidifier at a big discount, as Amazon slashes prices on some of the best tech around over this two-day event.

Even if a humidifier has a small discount, it might be worth waiting for Prime Day to see if a further discount is added, which it sometimes will be. Big ticket items or higher-end brands often have larger discounts, so you could save yourself $50-$100 on a really good humidifier if you wait until Prime Day to purchase. There are also limited midsummer savings events, so Prime Day is a great time to pick up a humidifier at a lower price without having to wait until winter, when you may not get as much use out of it.

Due to the current increase in the cost of living, Prime Day can be a great time to snag a deal on something you wouldn't be able to afford at it's full price. Even the best Prime Day humidifiers can be reduced to a price where they are more affordable, so you can enjoy the benefits without breaking the bank

When is it not a good idea to wait?

If an item is listed as low in stock, we recommend acting fast to ensure you don't miss out; if a humidifier sells out on Prime Day, it's unlikely to be back in stock before the end of the event.

It's also worth bearing in mind that the discounted humidifier you have your eye on may not have its price slashed further over the course of the Prime Day event. If there's a big discount already on the humidifier you want, don't wait. Amazon allows you to adjust your settings so you're notified when products on your Watch List drop in price. This way, you can add your favorite Prime Day humidifiers and see if the price goes down on July the 12th or 13th.

Best Amazon Prime Day humidifier deals

Levoit Smart Humidifier Classic 300S | Was $79.99 Now $64.95 (opens in new tab)

From leading air quality brand Levoit, save 19% on this humidifier. Its app-driven 6L top fill humidifier has capacity for humidification up to 4x faster than other brands and, with up to 60 hours of operation, the Classic 300S provides relief in rooms as large as 505 ft².

View Deal (opens in new tab)

MOODTOWN Cool Mist Humidifier | Was $99.99 Now $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

At the lowest price in a month, save $50 (50%) on this water droplet reflow humidifier. It is a little different than other units we have listed, but the calming ambiance created by this humidifier will do more than just add moisture to your air. With a 500ml water tank and real-time monitoring of the water level, this is a great addition to any room.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Honeywell Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier (Black) | Was $59.99 Now $54.60 (opens in new tab)

This ultra-quiet, sleek humidifier has a rotating mist nozzle and is suitable for a medium to large-sized room. Save $5.39 (9%) on one of our favorites this Amazon Prime Day. Comes with a 1.25-gallon tank that allows up to 36 hours of operation. Enjoy 40-60% humidity in your home, which can make the air feel warmer help with poor sleep, nasal congestion & dry skin.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Elechomes Humidifier | Was $159.99 Now $84.69 (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $75.30 (47%) on this Elechomes Humidifier, which comes highly rated on Amazon. It is equipped with a 5.5L large top-fill water tank, warm and cool humidifying modes and ultrasonic misting technology, which produces barely 20-32 dB of noise.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier | Was $49.99 Now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

The price of the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (try saying that three times, fast) has been slashed by 20%, now costing just $39.99 in the Prime Day sale. It has a large, easy-fill tank, as well as a soothing night light - something we thought was a nice touch.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022.

