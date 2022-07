LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of the 53 migrants who died during one of the deadliest human smuggling attempts in San Antonio are now being sent back to their homes. On Wednesday, a Mexican plane transported the remains of 16 people back to their families; however, transporting them has been quite a challenge which is why one Laredo funeral home has decided to help.

